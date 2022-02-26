Ukraine supporters rally at protest at Texas Capitol Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - Texans gathered at the Texas Capitol in downtown Austin to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Protestors had also gathered on Thursday and Friday.
The assault, anticipated for weeks by the West, amounts to Europe's largest ground conflict since World War II as President Vladimir Putin tries to restore Moscow's Cold War influence. It is unclear how much or little Russian forces have seized or the extent of the casualties.
Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit since the invasion began Thursday with air and missile strikes and Russian troops entering Ukraine from the north, east and south.
Ukraine’s health minister reported Saturday that 198 people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 others had been wounded during Europe’s largest land war since World War II. It was unclear whether those figures included both military and civilian casualties.
The Associated Press contributed to this article
