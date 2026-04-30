WATCH: San Antonio Six Flags riders get stuck 200 feet in air

The Brief People on a ride at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio were stuck 200 feet in the air after the ride was stopped. Maria Salazar said she was one of the people on the ride that was paused for about 15 minutes. Park officials said the ride was stopped after the operator noticed someone holding a cellphone which is a violation of safety policies.



Some people at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio were left suspended in the air after a ride they were on stopped Sunday.

What they're saying:

Maria Salazar told Storyful that she was one of more than a dozen riders on the Supergirl Sky Flight that were stuck 200 feet in the air when the ride stalled.

"When my husband, our friends, and I got in the ride it stopped in the air for about 10 to 15 minutes before they had to call maintenance to bring us down," Salazar said.

The video showed most of the riders seeming to take the ordeal in stride by cracking jokes and laughing.

Dig deeper:

A park official told Storyful that the ride was stopped after the operator noticed someone holding a cellphone, which is a violation of the park’s safety policies.

"Once the issue was resolved, the ride resumed," the spokesperson said. "All guests safely exited, and the ride remained open for the remainder of the day.