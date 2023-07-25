Mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile virus for third time in Brushy Creek MUD

A mosquito trap sample collected in the Brushy Creek MUD, unincorporated Williamson County, has again tested positive for West Nile virus.

This testing is part of Williamson County and Cities Health District’s (WCCHD) Integrated Vector Management program. The positive test was indicated in lab results received on July 25 from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.

The positive sample was collected from a trap site near Cat Hollow Park, Liberty Walk Dr/ O’Connor Dr., on July 20. This trap is part of the enhanced mosquito surveillance occurring in the Brushy Creek MUD.

This is the third week in a row that a trap has tested positive in this area. The second positive trap site was less than two miles from the one that tested positive on July 12.

Treatment of water with larvicide and expanded trapping will continue in the area and signage has been posted.

This is the eighth reported West Nile virus positive trap of the 2023 season in Williamson County. At this time, no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Williamson County.

Symptoms of infection may include fever, headache, and body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes. Those age 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, needing as little as one teaspoon. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

What you can do:

Eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile Virus. As part of its Fight the Bite campaign the Health District recommends the 3 Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained,

Defend by using an EPA-registered insect repellent, and

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

For more information, go to the WCCHD website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website.