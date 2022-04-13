Williamson County judge issues local disaster declaration for recent storm
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A local state of disaster has been issued for Williamson County due to the severe weather this week.
County Judge Bill Gravell issued the order Wednesday which is in effect for seven days unless extended by the Commissioners Court.
"Our Office of Emergency Management has conducted damage assessments and found approximately 15 structures were damaged near Florence," said Gravell in a release. "We are grateful that we did not have any serious injuries due to the storm in our county, but our prayers are with the families in Bell County who did experience tremendous loss."
Anyone with damage can report it to the state and select April Severe Weather.
Tornadoes touched down Tuesday in northwest Williamson County sweeping into Bell County. FOX 7 Austin's Zack Shields says the path started north of Florence, and then it ended up finishing over a lake no less north of Salado.
This is the second time tornadoes have ripped through the county in recent weeks. In late March, EF 2 tornadoes touched down in Round Rock and Granger, and Elgin in Bastrop County and Kingsbury in Guadalupe County, according to the National Weather Service. Tornadoes also affected Jarrell and Giddings.
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
Daylight reveals scope of damage left behind in wake of severe weather
Videos show tornadoes touching down in Central Texas
Central Texas severe weather: Tornadoes, hail in Bell, Williamson Counties
Tornado victims still rebuilding, ADRN launches fundraising effort
Hail larger than grapefruits falls over Central Texas
23 people hurt in Bell County after tornado touches down
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter