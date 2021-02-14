Winter weather impacting flights, operations at Austin-Bergstrom

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport says it is experiencing significant impacts, including a large volume of flight cancellations, due to the severe winter weather currently impacting the state.

As more winter weather is expected into early next week, Austin-Bergstrom is advising passengers with flights within the next 48 hours to confirm their flight's status with their airline before traveling to the airport. If a flight is confirmed, passengers are cautioned to travel safely to the airport, including to drive with extreme caution and to walk cautiously on surfaces leading to the terminal.

The following changes to Austin-Bergstrom's operations are:

Closure of Security Checkpoint 1. All passengers will be screened through Security Checkpoint 2.

Modified access in and out of the Blue Garage.

At this time, airport roadways remain open, but many highways surrounding the airport are closed or have ice present

Passengers are encouraged to check DriveTexas.org to help plan their trip to the airport.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Central Texas, saying that a major winter storm will be moving across the region Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

The City of Austin, Travis County, and community partners have activated cold weather shelters. The city says that moving forward, cold weather shelters will be operating 24 hours a day for as long as conditions dictate. Those sheltering will be offered the opportunity to remain during the day and the upcoming nights. Those seeking shelter will be able to go to the Central Library at 6 p.m. to be transported to shelters.

Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a disaster declaration Friday for all 254 Texas counties in response to severe winter weather impacting the state.

Abbott's office says state resources are being deployed to help with local response efforts. The Texas State Operations Center has also been ordered to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through the end of next week.

Austin Water has shared tips for preparing pipes and preventing property damage during freezing weather and Austin Energy is working on power outages across the area. CapMetro says it has enacted agency-wide preparations to help keep riders and employees safe while also providing transportation services.

