Austin FC, Toronto FC play preseason Major League Soccer match

The Major League Soccer season kicks off soon and Austin FC continues its preparation taking on Toronto FC in its second preseason match. The match wasn't open to the public and was played at St. David's Performance Center.

Austin fell behind early after Toronto scored on a penalty kick. But recent signee Maxi Urruti, who spent the last two seasons with CF Montreal, was able to tie things up thanks to a feed from Alex Ring. In the end, Toronto ended up with the win, 2-1.

Despite the loss, players say Austin FC's chemistry is in a good place and they have high hopes for the season.

"I think from day one it's been great, like I said, it's really good that we have so many guys coming back from last year. That really helps drive the culture in the lockerroom, but the guys that we've brought in, like all the new guys that have come in, they've been great, they've acclimated to the locker room extremely quickly. We're in a good spot mentally and it's translating on to the field," says goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Center back Kipp Keller says, "Definitely what I expected, I knew it was going to be hard, definitely a change of pace, but I'm getting used to it day by day and just trying to learn from these big time players. It's pretty cool playing with these guys, I looked up to my whole life, so it's been good."

Austin FC next takes on the Houston Dynamo and then will have a match against Mexican League champ Atlas FC at Q2 Stadium on February 17.

