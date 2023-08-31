Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Vandegrift vs Cedar Park

High School Sports
AUSTIN, Texas - We're in the second week of the new Central Texas high school football season, and with that comes the FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week!

Week 1: Cedar Ridge vs Cedar Park

Two traditional area powerhouses met Friday night for the first week of the 2023-24 Central Texas high school football season with both coming off rare losing seasons. Before last year, you had to go back to 2014 to find either Cedar Park or Cedar Ridge finishing below .500.

This week's matchup is between the Class 6A Vandegrift Vipers and the 5A Cedar Park Timberwolves.

These two used to be longtime district rivals as two of the best programs not only in the area, but in the state. That rivalry has endured despite the teams being separated by classification over the last few seasons.

Week 1: Vandegrift vs Dripping Springs

These two teams faced each other last year in games that were decided by a field goal. Dripping Springs won the opener, but Vandegrift got the last laugh knocking the Tigers out of the playoffs. However, this time Vandegrift prevailed in the first week of the 2023-24 Central Texas high school football season.

Both teams are coming off decisive Week 1 wins that also avenged season-opening losses from last year. The Vipers knocked off Dripping Springs 27-7 on the road, while Cedar Park dominated Cedar Ridge 29-7 at home.

Vandegrift has had the momentum in recent head-to-head match-ups against Cedar Park, winning four of the last five, including the last two games by a combined score of 87-7 (45-0 in 2022, 42-7 in 2021).

So what do you think? Will Vandegrift continue their winning streak versus the Timberwolves, or will Cedar Park finally get a win against the Vipers? Vote in the poll below!

