Central Texas weather: Winter storm watch set for Monday through Wednesday

A Winter Storm Watch is set to kick in tomorrow for most of Central Texas.

The watch is set for noon Monday, Jan. 30 through noon Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Travis and Williamson counties and all counties west of I-35.

Freezing rain is possible with light glaze accumulations possible in the Hill Country. Ice accumulations look unlikely along the I-35 corridor though there could be some areas on bridges, overpass and elevated surfaces that get some trace freezing rain.

This is all behind some very cold air moving into Central Texas. Temperatures will fall quickly through Sunday night, starting in the 30s and low 40s Monday morning. The afternoon won’t warm much, and it stays cold through Wednesday.

Moisture associated with a weak low pressure system will create light rain and drizzle that will be the greatest issue over the next couple of days. Latest forecasts hold ice accumulations to the Hill Country with very minor accumulations less likely in the more populated areas along I-35.

Greatest questions revolve around the location of the freezing line. Current forecasts have held the freezing line to just northwest of I-35. That would put the majority of the freezing rain in western Travis County and especially Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Mason and Gillespie counties.

If that occurs, Austin and points south and southeast would get very cold rain, but no ice. It’s a precarious position to be in because a small southeasterly shift could bring freezing rain right through the I-35 corridor.

Current forecasts hold the wintry precipitation northwest of I-35.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.