2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week eleven

Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.

WEEK ELEVEN

Thursday November 4th

Hays 31

Bowie 49

Georgetown 42

Weiss 63

LASA 42

Navarro 33

Travis 7

McCallum 3

Friday November 5th

San Marcos 49

Akins 28

Austin 34

Del Valle 63

Lake Travis 21

Westlake 63

Hutto 31

Cedar Ridge 24

Westwood 28

McNeil 35

Round Rock 38

Vandegrift 20

Stony Point 24

Vista Ridge 31

Boerne Champion 64

Lockhart 14

Crockett 0

Marble Falls 74

Bastrop 46

Cedar Creek 20

Connally 26

Elgin 21

Glenn 42

East View 18

Northeast 0

Liberty Hill 59

Brenham 24

Rouse 31

Dripping Springs 32

Seguin 31

NB Canyon 27

Johnson 44

Lehman 21

SA Veterans 42

Leander 61

Anderson 68

Cedar Park 30

Manor 48

Hendrickson 21

Pflugerville 24

Gatesville 49

Jarrell 30

Achieve 3

Wimberley 66

Burnet 21

Fischer Canyon Lake 28

Lampasas 52

Fredericksburg 42

Navasota 41

Giddings 26

La Grange 37

Smithville 22

Taylor 8

LBJ 77

Lago Vista 24

Blanco 13

Rogers 40

Florence 20

Lexington 28

Clifton 7

Comfort 21

Luling 28

Rockdale 0

Lorena 56

Johnson City 50

Harper 12

Ozona 22

Mason 53

Ganado 33

Flatonia 32

Granger 25

Somerville 20

Holland 41

Thrall 12

St Michaels

Hyde Park

El Paso Cathedral

Savio

Lutheran

TSD

MF Faith

RR Christian

Regents 49

Brentwood 7

RR Concordia

Veritas

SM Hill Country

Heritage

HS FOOTBALL RANKINGS WEEK 11

CLASS 6A

1. WESTLAKE (10-0, defeated Lake Travis 63-21)

2. ROUND ROCK (9-1, defeated Vandegrift 38-20)

3. VANDEGRIFT (9-1, lost to Round Rock 38-20)

4. LAKE TRAVIS (8-2, lost to Westlake 63-21)

5. BOWIE (8-2, defeated Hays 49-31)

CLASS 5A

1. WEISS (9-1, defeated Georgetown 63-42)

2. DRIPPING SPRINGS (10-0, defeated Seguin 32-31)

3. ROUSE (9-1, defeated Brenham 31-24)

4. MANOR (8-2, defeated Cedar Park 48-30)

5. JOHNSON (9-1, defeated NB Canyon 44-27)

CLASS 4A

1. LBJ (10-0, defeated Taylor 77-8)

2. WIMBERLEY (8-2, defeated Achieve 66-3)

3. SMITHVILLE (7-3, lost to La Grange 37-22)

4. LA GRANGE (6-4, defeated Smithville 37-22)

5. LAMPASAS (5-5, defeated Fredericksburg 52-42)

CLASS 3A

1. LLANO (7-2, Idle)

2. LAGO VISTA (6-3, defeated Blanco 24-13)

3. LEXINGTON (6-4, defeated Clifton 28-7)

4. ROCKDALE (5-5, lost to Lorena 56-0)

5. BLANCO (4-6, lost to Lago Vista 24-13)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS

1. MASON (9-1, defeated Ozona 53-22)

2. GRANGER (10-0, defeated Somerville 25-20)

3. THORNDALE (7-3, Idle)

4. JOHNSON CITY (8-2, defeated Harper 50-12)

5. REGENTS (10-0, defeated Brentwood 49-7)

