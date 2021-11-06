2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week eleven
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.
WEEK ELEVEN
Thursday November 4th
Hays 31
Bowie 49
Georgetown 42
Weiss 63
LASA 42
Navarro 33
Travis 7
McCallum 3
Friday November 5th
San Marcos 49
Akins 28
Austin 34
Del Valle 63
Lake Travis 21
Westlake 63
Hutto 31
Cedar Ridge 24
Westwood 28
McNeil 35
Round Rock 38
Vandegrift 20
Stony Point 24
Vista Ridge 31
Boerne Champion 64
Lockhart 14
Crockett 0
Marble Falls 74
Bastrop 46
Cedar Creek 20
Connally 26
Elgin 21
Glenn 42
East View 18
Northeast 0
Liberty Hill 59
Brenham 24
Rouse 31
Dripping Springs 32
Seguin 31
NB Canyon 27
Johnson 44
Lehman 21
SA Veterans 42
Leander 61
Anderson 68
Cedar Park 30
Manor 48
Hendrickson 21
Pflugerville 24
Gatesville 49
Jarrell 30
Achieve 3
Wimberley 66
Burnet 21
Fischer Canyon Lake 28
Lampasas 52
Fredericksburg 42
Navasota 41
Giddings 26
La Grange 37
Smithville 22
Taylor 8
LBJ 77
Lago Vista 24
Blanco 13
Rogers 40
Florence 20
Lexington 28
Clifton 7
Comfort 21
Luling 28
Rockdale 0
Lorena 56
Johnson City 50
Harper 12
Ozona 22
Mason 53
Ganado 33
Flatonia 32
Granger 25
Somerville 20
Holland 41
Thrall 12
St Michaels
Hyde Park
El Paso Cathedral
Savio
Lutheran
TSD
MF Faith
RR Christian
Regents 49
Brentwood 7
RR Concordia
Veritas
SM Hill Country
Heritage
HS FOOTBALL RANKINGS WEEK 11
CLASS 6A
1. WESTLAKE (10-0, defeated Lake Travis 63-21)
2. ROUND ROCK (9-1, defeated Vandegrift 38-20)
3. VANDEGRIFT (9-1, lost to Round Rock 38-20)
4. LAKE TRAVIS (8-2, lost to Westlake 63-21)
5. BOWIE (8-2, defeated Hays 49-31)
CLASS 5A
1. WEISS (9-1, defeated Georgetown 63-42)
2. DRIPPING SPRINGS (10-0, defeated Seguin 32-31)
3. ROUSE (9-1, defeated Brenham 31-24)
4. MANOR (8-2, defeated Cedar Park 48-30)
5. JOHNSON (9-1, defeated NB Canyon 44-27)
CLASS 4A
1. LBJ (10-0, defeated Taylor 77-8)
2. WIMBERLEY (8-2, defeated Achieve 66-3)
3. SMITHVILLE (7-3, lost to La Grange 37-22)
4. LA GRANGE (6-4, defeated Smithville 37-22)
5. LAMPASAS (5-5, defeated Fredericksburg 52-42)
CLASS 3A
1. LLANO (7-2, Idle)
2. LAGO VISTA (6-3, defeated Blanco 24-13)
3. LEXINGTON (6-4, defeated Clifton 28-7)
4. ROCKDALE (5-5, lost to Lorena 56-0)
5. BLANCO (4-6, lost to Lago Vista 24-13)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
1. MASON (9-1, defeated Ozona 53-22)
2. GRANGER (10-0, defeated Somerville 25-20)
3. THORNDALE (7-3, Idle)
4. JOHNSON CITY (8-2, defeated Harper 50-12)
5. REGENTS (10-0, defeated Brentwood 49-7)
