2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week eleven

By Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.

WEEK ELEVEN

Thursday November 4th

Hays 31
Bowie 49

Georgetown 42
Weiss 63

LASA 42
Navarro 33

Travis 7
McCallum 3

Friday November 5th

San Marcos 49
Akins 28

Austin 34
Del Valle 63

Lake Travis 21
Westlake 63

Hutto 31
Cedar Ridge 24

Westwood 28
McNeil 35

Round Rock 38
Vandegrift 20

Stony Point 24
Vista Ridge 31

Boerne Champion 64
Lockhart 14

Crockett 0
Marble Falls 74

Bastrop 46
Cedar Creek 20

Connally 26
Elgin 21

Glenn 42
East View 18

Northeast 0
Liberty Hill 59

Brenham 24
Rouse 31

Dripping Springs 32
Seguin 31

NB Canyon 27
Johnson 44

Lehman 21
SA Veterans 42

Leander 61
Anderson 68

Cedar Park 30
Manor 48

Hendrickson 21
Pflugerville 24

Gatesville 49
Jarrell 30

Achieve 3
Wimberley 66

Burnet 21
Fischer Canyon Lake 28

Lampasas 52
Fredericksburg 42

Navasota 41
Giddings 26

La Grange 37
Smithville 22

Taylor 8
LBJ 77

Lago Vista 24
Blanco 13

Rogers 40
Florence 20

Lexington 28
Clifton 7

Comfort 21
Luling 28

Rockdale 0
Lorena 56

Johnson City 50
Harper 12

Ozona 22
Mason 53

Ganado 33
Flatonia 32

Granger 25
Somerville 20

Holland 41
Thrall 12

St Michaels
Hyde Park

El Paso Cathedral
Savio

Lutheran
TSD

MF Faith
RR Christian

Regents 49
Brentwood 7

RR Concordia
Veritas

SM Hill Country
Heritage

HS FOOTBALL RANKINGS WEEK 11

CLASS 6A

1. WESTLAKE (10-0, defeated Lake Travis 63-21)

2. ROUND ROCK (9-1, defeated Vandegrift 38-20)

3. VANDEGRIFT (9-1, lost to Round Rock 38-20)

4. LAKE TRAVIS (8-2, lost to Westlake 63-21)

5. BOWIE (8-2, defeated Hays 49-31)

CLASS 5A

1. WEISS (9-1, defeated Georgetown 63-42)

2. DRIPPING SPRINGS (10-0, defeated Seguin 32-31)

3. ROUSE (9-1, defeated Brenham 31-24)

4. MANOR (8-2, defeated Cedar Park 48-30)

5. JOHNSON (9-1, defeated NB Canyon 44-27)

CLASS 4A

1. LBJ (10-0, defeated Taylor 77-8)

2. WIMBERLEY (8-2, defeated Achieve 66-3)

3. SMITHVILLE (7-3, lost to La Grange 37-22)

4. LA GRANGE (6-4, defeated Smithville 37-22)

5. LAMPASAS (5-5, defeated Fredericksburg 52-42)

CLASS 3A

1. LLANO (7-2, Idle)

2. LAGO VISTA (6-3, defeated Blanco 24-13)

3. LEXINGTON (6-4, defeated Clifton 28-7)

4. ROCKDALE (5-5, lost to Lorena 56-0)

5. BLANCO (4-6, lost to Lago Vista 24-13)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS

1. MASON (9-1, defeated Ozona 53-22)

2. GRANGER (10-0, defeated Somerville 25-20)

3. THORNDALE (7-3, Idle)

4. JOHNSON CITY (8-2, defeated Harper 50-12)

5. REGENTS (10-0, defeated Brentwood 49-7)

___
