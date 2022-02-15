Austin City Council holding special Austin Water meeting

Austin City Council is holding a special meeting regarding Austin Water. It comes after the city was under a boil water notice for four days, according to the city's count. Some people remained under a boil water notice for even longer.

The Director of Austin Water Greg Meszaros stepped down after a chaotic several days of complaints from Austin residents. He had been head of the utility since 2007. He stepped down following the city's multiple boil water notices since 2018.

A year ago, the boil water notice came out of the Ullrich Plant losing power in the aftermath of the winter storm. In 2019, Austin Water said foul-smelling tap was due to dead zebra mussels in the water and finally in 2018 they say flooding sent large amounts of soil into the river system causing equipment issues.

Several members of city council say they are on board with an independent audit of Austin Water.

There's also a petition circulating from Austin Water customers that's asking for a bill credit for the inconveniences caused by the boil water notice. Austin Water says there are no plans to issue billing credits at this time.

___

___

