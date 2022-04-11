San Antonio Camp Bullis brush fire sparked during training exercise

Several fire agencies continue to battle a massive brush fire at Camp Bullis near San Antonio on Monday.

The fire burned more than 3,000 acres and was 70% contained at the start of the week. No injuries were reported and no structures damaged.

Aerial video showed the extent of the damage, and ground video showed firefighters brave the burning land at Camp Bullis to prevent it from making its way toward homes.

"There's no anticipation that the fire is going to go out of the Camp Bullis perimeter. We feel like we have a pretty solid containment on keeping it within the camp itself," said Scott Ridenour, the Joint Base San Antonio fire department deputy chief.

The fire was sparked Saturday around 2:30 p.m. during a military training exercise at Joint Base San Antonio. The exact cause is still unknown.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued and later lifted for the communities north of the camp.

"We still ask all the surrounding community and residence to monitor news outlets and your local fire department social media sites for updates on the fire as this remains a fluid situation," said Ridenour.

With the threat of wildfires year-round in Texas, the Texas A&M Forest Service urges people to have evacuation plans in place in case a wildfire ends up igniting close to home.

"What roads are you going to take? Certainly, there are the ones you are used to driving every single day but know some back roads too in case that main one is closed off," said Kari Hines, the Texas A&M Forest Service program coordinator

Before being prepared, comes prevention. One of the issues the forest service sees when it comes to these types of fires is the causes. They said people cause the majority of the wildfire scene across the state.

"If we can pay more attention when we're outside recreating or working on our land. Bring a fire extinguisher with you, bring a cell phone with you so you can call 911 real quick if you need to. If we can stop those fires from becoming large then we don't need to worry about evacuations," said Hines.

