Drug raid at Elgin property where police say double murder, other crimes happened

A police raid shut down multiple roads early Friday (3/1) morning in Elgin.

Elgin police say they have conducted numerous investigations into violent crimes, drug trafficking, and "continued and unyielding nuisance activities" at 817 S. Martin Luther King Blvd, including a double murder in March 2023.

During the raid Friday morning, EPD arrested four people on multiple drug charges:

Angela Alvarado: Delivery of a Controlled Substance for <1G of Cocaine, State Jail Felony

Ivan Cook: Delivery of a Controlled Substance for >=4G, 200G of Methamphetamine, Felony 1

Anthony Joiner: Delivery of a Controlled Substance for <1G of Cocaine, State Jail Felony

Jamaal Bradley: Possession of a Controlled Substance for >=4G, 200G of Crack Cocaine, Felony 2

EPD also seized multiple firearms, various narcotics, US currency, and electronics during the raid.

Police say they have been conducting surveillance and made multiple arrests at this property over the past year.

They have also requested the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to assist with the investigation into criminal conspiracy of multiple people staying at the property.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Nichole Brimhall at 512-801-5750 or nichole.brimall@elgintexas.gov.