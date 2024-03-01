US 290, SH 95 reopen after law enforcement incident in Elgin

Multiple roads were closed early Friday (3/1) morning due to a law enforcement operation in Elgin.

Elgin police say the operation, in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Blvd, has been "deemed secured," but law enforcement remains on scene to continue their investigation.

Because of the incident's proximity to US 290 and State Highway 95 South, both roadways were temporarily shut down, but have since reopened.

Police say this was a planned event and there is no threat to the public.