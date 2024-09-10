New details revealed in overdose death of Bastrop County teen

The brief Woman arrested and charged with murder in fentanyl overdose death of teen Teen found unresponsive in her bed in February; fentanyl found in her room



A woman has been arrested and charged with murder for the fentanyl-related death of a teenager in Bastrop County.

Alba Karina Canales, 29, was charged with first-degree murder in the teen's death, and according to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office, has a history of drug usage and trafficking.

The arrest affidavit says the victim and a friend tried to buy heroin from Canales, but bought fentanyl instead.

The friend knew Canales, identifying her to investigators with Facebook.

The two had gone to Austin to meet Canales for the deal and smoked some there before going back to Bastrop.

MORE ON THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC

Investigators found the substance in the victim's room, and phone records confirmed she used the same fentanyl bought from Canales.

Stefanie Turner, the founder of Texas Against Fentanyl, lost her son, Tucker, to fentanyl in 2021. She shared her thoughts.

"It just breaks your heart to know another human life was stolen," she said. "What we know about dealers who are dealing this poison is they continue to do it until they're off the streets, so more lives are at stake. It's important to go after these drug dealers that are causing death and harm to our community."

She says this would be her message to the public.

"Fentanyl is an illicit poison that can be added to anything. You can't see it, taste, smell it. You never know, and if you don't know where it came from, don't try it. It's not worth it," Turner said. "If you are a dealer who is dealing fentanyl, know that you're risking your life as well. It's not just the statistic of death, it's those who are now in a dependency struggling with substance use and then those who have lost their life to incarceration from poor decisions that they have made for selling."

Turner says education and awareness are key, especially for young people.

"Drug dealers are easily able to sell and market their products online through Snapchat, Instagram. It's important to be vigilant as a parent and be mindful of what your kids are doing and pay attention," she said.

Canales was arrested in Williamson County on the Bastrop County murder warrant and was found in possession of fentanyl and other illegal drugs, says BCSO.

She is currently in the Bastrop County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What happened in February 2024?

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a deceased person in northeast Bastrop back in February. Deputies arrived and found a 19-year-old in her bed unresponsive.

The teenager was pronounced dead and a search of her room uncovered a small white powdery substance, which was later confirmed to be fentanyl.

Investigators learned the teen had traveled to the Austin area to buy fentanyl the night before she died and were also able to identify the person suspected of selling her the fentanyl.

29-year-old Alba Karina Canales has been charged with first-degree felony murder in the teen's death.