Williamson County opens new park in Liberty Hill

Tucked into the countryside of Liberty Hill is more than 1300 acres of land.

"For our parks department, it adds the largest park property in our system, and it adds an incredible oasis, if you will, among what is turning into a very growing developing area," said Russell Fishbeck, director of Williamson County Parks.

Williamson County opened River Ranch County Park to the public on Saturday. Voters approved the bonds for the project in 2006, and crews finally broke ground in 2018.

"In some ways it's a relief," Fishbeck said. "In other ways, it's just exciting because we know that visitors have been wanting to get in here and see this place and use it for a long time."

About 20 miles of trails make up the new park, perfect for hikers, horses and pups.

"It's a great community asset," said Bill Corvett, a member of the Sun City Hiking Club. "We're excited that it's open now."

Corvett spent the last three years mapping the park's trails.

"We've walked them all at least three or four to five times," he said, "so over a hundred miles by the time we were all done."

There's also campgrounds and an interpretive center.

"We would like people to come out and reflect and enjoy nature," Sue Wiseman, a Friend of the River Ranch County Park, said.

The center will host programs and exhibits for visitors to learn about the history and nature of the area.

"We are just excited to finally have to help teach people to learn about nature," Wiseman said.

The park will continue its celebration Sunday, welcoming visitors to its newest haven.

"This is our first. We hope not our last," Wiseman said.

The daily entry fee is $4, free to kids under 12 and $2 for adults over 65. Frequent users can purchase park passes.