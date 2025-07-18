Texas flooding: H-E-B donates more funds, offers recovery kit pop-ups, free tetanus shots

The Brief H-E-B is donating more money to the relief effort following deadly floods $200,000 will be going to the Central Texas Community Foundation, split evenly between Travis County and Williamson Count funds H-E-B is also offering recovery kits at popups and free tetanus shots at select pharmacies



H-E-B is donating more funds to the relief effort following the deadly and devastating flooding across the Texas Hill Country during the July 4th weekend.

H-E-B is also offering recovery kits and supplies at popups across Central Texas and free tetanus shots at select H-E-B Pharmacies with no appointment required and walk-ins welcome.

Donations

H-E-B says in order to meet immediate and long-term needs, it will donate $200,000 to the Central Texas Community Foundation with $100,000 each to the Wilco Cares Fund and the Travis County Cares Fund.

This donation comes after the Butt family, H-E-B, and the H.E. Butt Foundation pledged $5 million to support Texas flood recovery efforts, with $2 million of the donation specifically designated for the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country's Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Recovery kit pick-up locations

Marble Falls - Ark of Highland Lakes Warehouse: 800 Industrial Blvd, Marble Falls, TX 78654; open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Burnet - Burnet Community Center: 401 E Jackson St. Burnet, TX 78611; open through Friday, July 18 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Lampasas - Lampasas Senior Center: 901 S. Live Oak St., Lampasas, TX 76550; open through Friday, July 18 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Williamson County - Williamson County EMS Center: 3189 Inner Loop, Georgetown, TX 78626; open Friday, July 18 through Sunday, July 20 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Leander - Stacy K. Danielson Middle School: 1061 Collaborative Wy, Leander, TX 78641; open through Monday, July 21 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Free tetanus shots

Burnet - 5808 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756; open Monday - Friday | 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday | 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Marble Falls - 1503 RM 1431, Marble Falls, TX 78654; open Monday - Friday | 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday | 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wolf Lakes- 1010 W. University Ave, Georgetown, TX 78628; open Monday - Friday | 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday | 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Williams Drive Georgetown - 4500 Williams Dr., Georgetown, TX 78628; open Monday - Friday | 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday | 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Leander Plus! - 651 N US Hwy 183, Leander, TX 78641; open Monday - Friday | 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday | 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ronald Reagan - 19348 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Georgetown, TX 78628; open Monday - Friday | 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday | 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Resources, donations for those impacted: