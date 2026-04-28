Texas investigates trucking schools for safety and language violations

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The Brief Texas officials are investigating several trucking schools for providing inadequate training that allegedly endangers public safety. The state claims schools are violating laws by enrolling non-English speakers and falsely advertising that English proficiency is unnecessary. Investigators also found schools falsely claiming to be certified while offering "accelerated" courses that are far too short.



Texas has opened an investigation into numerous trucking schools stating that they are endangering Texans by providing inadequate commercial driver training.

The news release from the Texas Attorney General’s Office specifies non-English speakers as in violation of state and federal law.

Texas AG investigates CDL training violations

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What we know:

The state points out that federal regulations require commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders to "read and speak the English language sufficiently to converse with the public, understand highway traffic signs and signals in English, respond to official inquiries, and make entries on reports and records."

As part of the investigation, Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) have been sent to the following companies:

EP Texas Trucking School in Odessa and El Paso

Trucker Certified LLC in Pampa, Amarillo, Plainview and Borger

Fast Track CDL LLC in Garland

CDLCALL.COM LLC in San Antonio

Lindenwood Education System (Ancora) in Arlington

Texas and federal law mandates that CDL training providers ensure students are prepared to safely operate commercial motor vehicles that comply with all the safety standards.

Federal English proficiency standards for trucking

Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What they're saying:

In the release, state officials’ preliminary findings suggest that certain schools are disregarding these requirements. Using the example of EP Texas Trucking School tells prospective students that English proficiency is not necessary to complete the program and advertises its services in Spanish.

The Office of the Attorney General says it will take all necessary action to ensure CDL students are protected from fraudulent trucking schools to ensure Texans are protected from the dangers posed by unqualified drivers.

"Putting non-English speakers behind the wheel of 18-wheelers in America can pose serious threats to public safety," said Attorney General Paxton. "My office is thoroughly investigating these trucking schools, and I am taking this matter very seriously. I will fight to ensure that Texans are safe and that only qualified, English-speaking truckers are operating commercial vehicles on our roads."

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Allegations of fraud, accelerated training risks

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Dig deeper:

According to state officials, several entities that are under investigation have also falsely claimed to be a certified school. Even stating that some programs advertise accelerated training timelines that are as short as approximately 20 days, which are well below the industry norm of three to seven weeks.

The state deems that these actions indicate insufficient instruction and evaluation. These actions violate the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and pose a significant risk to public safety.