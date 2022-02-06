Village of San Leanna issues boil water notice

The Village of San Leanna has issued a boil water notice due to the ongoing boil water notice in effect in Austin.

The village says that due to a multiple barrier failure treatment technique violation and combined filter effluent turbidity reading above 5.0 NTU at the Austin Water facility that supplies supplemental water to the Village of San Leanna, the village has issued the notice in accordance with TCEQ guidelines.

All residents in San Leanna are advised to boil and cool their water for drinking, cooking, and ice making prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Residents can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Citywide boil water notice in effect in Austin

Austin Water has issued a city-wide precautionary boil water notice due to issues with one of its water treatment plants. Any water recovered from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it following the guidelines.

In addition to the boil water notice, Austin Water has issued emergency water use restrictions, effective immediately, to ensure water is available for firefighting and basic needs.

Water distribution centers open on Sunday, Feb. 6

Travis County Expo Center

Address : 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Austin Water Glen Bell Service Center

Address : 3907 S. Industrial Dr, Austin, TX 78744

Hours : Open 24 Hours

NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.

Austin Water North Service Center

Address : 901 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756

Hours : Open 24 Hours

NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.

Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex

Address : 10211 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717

Hours: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Southeast Metropolitan Park

Address : 4511 State Hwy 71, Del Valle, TX 78724

Hours: Open until 8 p.m. Feb. 6, reopens at noon Feb. 7

