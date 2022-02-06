Village of San Leanna issues boil water notice
SAN LEANNA, Texas - The Village of San Leanna has issued a boil water notice due to the ongoing boil water notice in effect in Austin.
The village says that due to a multiple barrier failure treatment technique violation and combined filter effluent turbidity reading above 5.0 NTU at the Austin Water facility that supplies supplemental water to the Village of San Leanna, the village has issued the notice in accordance with TCEQ guidelines.
All residents in San Leanna are advised to boil and cool their water for drinking, cooking, and ice making prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
Residents can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Citywide boil water notice in effect in Austin
Austin Water has issued a city-wide precautionary boil water notice due to issues with one of its water treatment plants. Any water recovered from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it following the guidelines.
In addition to the boil water notice, Austin Water has issued emergency water use restrictions, effective immediately, to ensure water is available for firefighting and basic needs.
Water distribution centers open on Sunday, Feb. 6
Travis County Expo Center
- Address: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Austin Water Glen Bell Service Center
- Address: 3907 S. Industrial Dr, Austin, TX 78744
- Hours: Open 24 Hours
- NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.
Austin Water North Service Center
- Address: 901 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756
- Hours: Open 24 Hours
- NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.
Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex
- Address: 10211 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717
- Hours: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Southeast Metropolitan Park
- Address: 4511 State Hwy 71, Del Valle, TX 78724
- Hours: Open until 8 p.m. Feb. 6, reopens at noon Feb. 7
