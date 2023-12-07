WCRAS offering $2 dog adoptions to alleviate overcrowding crisis

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is offering $2 dog adoptions this week to help alleviate an "extreme overcrowding crisis."

WCRAS says it started Wednesday with 239 dogs, which is 139 more than the shelter is designed and staffed to care for. The shelter also has no more open kennels. WCRAS is calling on the community to help by adopting, fostering or volunteering to help with the dogs.

This week, all dogs are $2 to adopt, and all adoptable pets at WCRAS are spayed/neutered and given all age-appropriate vaccinations and a microchip that the shelter will register for the adopter. The adopter will also receive a voucher for a free wellness exam with a participating veterinary clinic.

If you can't commit to adoption, the shelter now offers a day-foster Doggy Day Out program where residents can pick out one of the approved dogs and take them out for the day to give them a break from the shelter. It also gives the shelter an opportunity to clean and make matches for families as well as gather more information on the dogs' personalities.

WCRAS also offers opportunities for longer-term fosters through their Weekend Getaway and Home For the Holidays programs.

Those interested can go to the shelter in Georgetown from noon to 6 p.m. daily to meet with staff.