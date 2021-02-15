ABIA flights set to resume Wednesday afternoon

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flights are planned to resume tomorrow, February 17th, at 1 p.m., weather permitting. Flights scheduled prior to 1 p.m. remain canceled.

ABIA says they continues to urge passengers to contact their airlines before traveling to the airport to ensure their flight remains scheduled. With this unprecedented weather event not yet over, ABIA says additional cancellations and delays are expected.

ABIA says there will be limited concessions and services available to passengers while they continues to work with stakeholders and tenants.

Efforts to remove snow and ice from roadways, walkways and surfaces are ongoing and will continue through the night as ABIA prepares for more inclement weather.

Passengers with confirmed flights for tomorrow are advised to check roadway conditions on DriveTexas.gov and to give themselves extra time for safe travel to and from the airport.

ABIA had previously canceled all arrival and departure flights for February 16 due to ice and snow.

Advertisement

Flights on February 15 were also canceled. Officials say if you have a flight in the coming days you should contact your airline directly for the latest information before heading to the airport.

ABIA said in a news release that parts of its campus got more than six inches of snow, including the airfield and roads into and on airport property. It says crews worked overnight to mitigate the impacts of the snow and ice and those crews will continue to work to improve conditions.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN WAPP

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Central Texas after a major winter storm moved across the region Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

The City of Austin, Travis County, and community partners have activated cold weather shelters. The city says that moving forward, cold weather shelters will be operating 24 hours a day for as long as conditions dictate. Those sheltering will be offered the opportunity to remain during the day and the upcoming nights. Those seeking shelter will be able to go to the Central Library at 6 p.m. to be transported to shelters.

RELATED: Winter weather impacting flights, operations at Austin-Bergstrom

Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a disaster declaration Friday for all 254 Texas counties in response to severe winter weather impacting the state.

Abbott's office says state resources are being deployed to help with local response efforts. The Texas State Operations Center has also been ordered to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through the end of next week.

Austin Water has shared tips for preparing pipes and preventing property damage during freezing weather and Austin Energy is working on power outages across the area. CapMetro says it has enacted agency-wide preparations to help keep riders and employees safe while also providing transportation services.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms