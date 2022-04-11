Austin-Bergstrom International Airport not as busy as anticipated

Lines at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport moved quickly, despite predictions from airport officials that it would be yet another busy Monday morning at the airport.

Austin had another busy weekend at the Circuit of the Americas as the racetrack hosted the Moto Grand Prix. Despite this, traffic conditions and lines at the airport remained normal.

Major events have brought busy Monday mornings to the airport in the last several weeks, with the airport at one point issuing a jet fuel shortage notice.

Plans to develop a new jet fuel storage facility will continue after a vote by Austin City Council to block a resolution calling for the relocation of a new fuel facility by council member Vanessa Fuentes. The vote came in at 5-5.

People who live in the area expressed concern about potential fires and explosions within hundreds of feet of their homes as a result of a new storage unit.

The industry standard for jet fuel storage is roughly five to seven days worth of fuel. The current situation at ABIA is about two to three days worth.

