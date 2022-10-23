Austin FC's Honorary Mascots revealed for MLS Western Conference SF match

The Austin FC Honorary Mascots have been revealed for the team's MLS Western Conference Semifinal match against FC Dallas.

Austin Pets Alive! says the mascots will be two of its puppies, Wolff Pack and Alright, Alright, Alright. The two will be two months old on Sunday, October 23, and are now available for adoption.

Both are parvovirus survivors which can be deadly if not treated, however, APA!’s first-in-the-nation Parvo ICU treats nearly 1,000 puppies and dogs every year.

The previous honorary mascots, Listo and Verde, were adopted within 24 hours of their debut at Austin FC's first-ever playoff match at Q2 Stadium last weekend.

Austin FC partnered with Austin Pets Alive! in April 2021 to showcase adoptable dogs as honorary mascots at Q2 Stadium in an effort to raise the profile of dog adoption throughout the region.

So far, 14 honorary mascots from the 2022 season have been adopted, including Dustin, who was featured as FOX 7 Austin's Pet of the Week in September.

Anyone interested in adopting a puppy or dog from Austin Pets Alive! should visit the shelter’s website.

Those interested in donating to the nonprofit shelter’s mission to end the euthanasia of companion animals can donate here.