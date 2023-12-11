Motorcycle collides with vehicle on FM 2222; 1 hospitalized

One person has been hospitalized after a motorcycle and vehicle collided on FM 2222 in Northwest Travis County.

Crews from ATCEMS, STARFlight and Austin Fire Department responded to the crash in the 9000 block of FM 2222 just before 4 p.m. Dec. 11.

One person was declared a trauma alert and airlifted by STARFlight to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Drivers should expect extended traffic delays in the area and are advised to use alternate routes.