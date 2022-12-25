Man shot, killed by San Marcos police officers

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in San Marcos early Christmas morning.

The San Marcos Police Department says officers were dispatched to a reported disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments around 12:12 a.m. Dec. 25.

A woman reported a man had been drinking and was armed with a gun and that he had assaulted an occupant of the apartment.

When police arrived, the man, identified as 36-year-old Kyle Lobo, was outside the apartment with a child in his arms. Lobo handed the child to the woman and then drew his handgun. Officers then shot him, says SMPD.

Lobo was transported to Ascension Seton Hays where he was pronounced dead.

The Texas Rangers were called and will investigate this officer-involved shooting, as will SMPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Office of Professional Conduct.

The involved officers will be placed on administrative leave pursuant to policy, says SMPD.