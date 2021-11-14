Expand / Collapse search

2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week twelve

Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.

FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK TWELVE

Cedar Park knocks off Johnson in overtime

Cedar Park knocks off Johnson in overtime

Georgetown outlasts Dripping Springs in rematch from last postseason

Georgetown outlasts Dripping Springs in rematch from last postseason

Bowie shuts down Round Rock in stunning 1st round upset

Bowie shuts down Round Rock in stunning 1st round upset

Rouse blows out Travis in Rebels' 1st playoff appearance since 2013

Rouse blows out Travis in Rebels' 1st playoff appearance since 2013

Lake Travis uses fast start to blow out Cedar Ridge

Lake Travis uses fast start to blow out Cedar Ridge

Westlake begins run to 3rd straight state title by dominating Hutto, 54-9

Westlake begins run to 3rd straight state title by dominating Hutto, 54-9

WEEK TWELVE

Thursday November 11: UIL playoffs 1st round

Class 5A Division I

SA Veterans Memorial 28
Weiss 63

Seguin 14
Manor 35

Class 4A Division II

Navasota 0
Wimberley 56

La grange 54
New tech 20

Class 3A Division I

Luling 10
Poteet 42

Class 2A Division I

Shiner 76
Harper 6

Friday November 12

Class 6A Division I

Bowie 13
Round Rock 3

Cedar Ridge 7
Lake Travis 48

Class 6A Division II

San Marcos 14
Vandegrift 52

Hutto 9
Westlake 54

Class 5A Division I

Georgetown 63
Dripping Springs 56

Cedar Park 42
Johnson 36

Class 5A Division II

Travis 6
Rouse 59

Bastrop   7
Liberty Hill 57

Glenn 21
McCallum 27

Brenham 21
Marble Falls 27

Class 4A Division I

LBJ 54
Lavernia 7

Fredericksburg 45
Somerset 41

Lampasas 27
Pleasonton 28

Class 4A Division II

Smithville 35
Geronimo Navarro 45

Class 3A Division I

Llano 53
Marion 26

Blanco 56
Jourdanton 14

Lago Vista 36
UC Randolph 13

Rockdale 21
Columbus 42

Class 3A Division II

Lexington 23
East Bernard 31

Class 2A Division I

Thorndale 28
Alto 21

Mason 16
Schulenburg 29

Johnson City 19
Flatonia 27

Class 2A Division II

Miles 10
Granger 41

