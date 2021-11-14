2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week twelve

Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.

FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK TWELVE

Cedar Park knocks off Johnson in overtime

Georgetown outlasts Dripping Springs in rematch from last postseason

Bowie shuts down Round Rock in stunning 1st round upset

Rouse blows out Travis in Rebels' 1st playoff appearance since 2013

Lake Travis uses fast start to blow out Cedar Ridge

Westlake begins run to 3rd straight state title by dominating Hutto, 54-9

WEEK TWELVE

Thursday November 11: UIL playoffs 1st round

Class 5A Division I

SA Veterans Memorial 28

Weiss 63

Seguin 14

Manor 35

Class 4A Division II

Navasota 0

Wimberley 56

La grange 54

New tech 20

Class 3A Division I

Luling 10

Poteet 42

Class 2A Division I

Shiner 76

Harper 6

Friday November 12

Class 6A Division I

Bowie 13

Round Rock 3

Cedar Ridge 7

Lake Travis 48

Class 6A Division II

San Marcos 14

Vandegrift 52

Hutto 9

Westlake 54

Class 5A Division I

Georgetown 63

Dripping Springs 56

Cedar Park 42

Johnson 36

Class 5A Division II

Travis 6

Rouse 59

Bastrop 7

Liberty Hill 57

Glenn 21

McCallum 27

Brenham 21

Marble Falls 27

Class 4A Division I

LBJ 54

Lavernia 7

Fredericksburg 45

Somerset 41

Lampasas 27

Pleasonton 28

Class 4A Division II

Smithville 35

Geronimo Navarro 45

Class 3A Division I

Llano 53

Marion 26

Blanco 56

Jourdanton 14

Lago Vista 36

UC Randolph 13

Rockdale 21

Columbus 42

Class 3A Division II

Lexington 23

East Bernard 31

Class 2A Division I

Thorndale 28

Alto 21

Mason 16

Schulenburg 29

Johnson City 19

Flatonia 27

Class 2A Division II

Miles 10

Granger 41

