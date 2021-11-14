2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week twelve
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.
FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK TWELVE
Cedar Park knocks off Johnson in overtime
Georgetown outlasts Dripping Springs in rematch from last postseason
Bowie shuts down Round Rock in stunning 1st round upset
Rouse blows out Travis in Rebels' 1st playoff appearance since 2013
Lake Travis uses fast start to blow out Cedar Ridge
Westlake begins run to 3rd straight state title by dominating Hutto, 54-9
WEEK TWELVE
Thursday November 11: UIL playoffs 1st round
Class 5A Division I
SA Veterans Memorial 28
Weiss 63
Seguin 14
Manor 35
Class 4A Division II
Navasota 0
Wimberley 56
La grange 54
New tech 20
Class 3A Division I
Luling 10
Poteet 42
Class 2A Division I
Shiner 76
Harper 6
Friday November 12
Class 6A Division I
Bowie 13
Round Rock 3
Cedar Ridge 7
Lake Travis 48
Class 6A Division II
San Marcos 14
Vandegrift 52
Hutto 9
Westlake 54
Class 5A Division I
Georgetown 63
Dripping Springs 56
Cedar Park 42
Johnson 36
Class 5A Division II
Travis 6
Rouse 59
Bastrop 7
Liberty Hill 57
Glenn 21
McCallum 27
Brenham 21
Marble Falls 27
Class 4A Division I
LBJ 54
Lavernia 7
Fredericksburg 45
Somerset 41
Lampasas 27
Pleasonton 28
Class 4A Division II
Smithville 35
Geronimo Navarro 45
Class 3A Division I
Llano 53
Marion 26
Blanco 56
Jourdanton 14
Lago Vista 36
UC Randolph 13
Rockdale 21
Columbus 42
Class 3A Division II
Lexington 23
East Bernard 31
Class 2A Division I
Thorndale 28
Alto 21
Mason 16
Schulenburg 29
Johnson City 19
Flatonia 27
Class 2A Division II
Miles 10
Granger 41
