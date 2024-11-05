LIVE: Election updates, latest news and results

It's Election Day! The latest election news and updates from around Central Texas.

12:20 p.m.

Wait times in Williamson County are mostly short, but there are a few that have 46 minute waits or longer. That includes:

Leander Public Library

Wilco Hutto Annex

Round Rock Randalls

In Hays County, spots with longer waits include:

Hays Co. Election Office

San Marcos Public Library

Kyle City Hall

Sunfield Station (Buda)

For info on wait times in Williamson County click here.

For info on wait times in Hays County click here.

11:35 a.m.

Most places do not have long wait times in Travis County but there are a few places where it's a more than 51 minute wait according to votetravis.gov. Those spots include:

Austin City Hall

UT Texas Union

Dan Ruiz Branch Library

Bee Cave City Hall

Pflugerville Public Library

Manor ISD Admin Building

11:01 a.m.

Now that voting is underway, when we will start seeing results here in Texas? In Texas, polls remain open until 7 p.m. local time and votes from that precinct cannot be counted before the last voter has cast a ballot.

Then, the results of early voting in each of Texas' 254 counties are submitted to the Secretary of State's Office. The early voting results are usually known soon after the polls close.

That means you can expect to see the first results on our page shortly after 7 p.m.

We won't see the first results from the El Paso area, which is in Mountain Time, until just after 8 p.m. CT.

As for the swing states? You can details about when results will in come those places here.

9:55 a.m.

How are waiting times in Travis County? Click here to find out before you head to the polls.

9:26 a.m.

Remember after you vote to grab those "I Voted" stickers and head out to a local business for discounts.

Here's a list of some of those offering specials.

8:57 a.m.

Won't have to worry about the weather when you head out to the polls today. Zack Shields says the rain is turning off and the weather is quickly improving just in time for Election Day.

Behind the front it will feel more like Autumn with highs in the low 70s and low humidity.

Click here for Zack's full forecast or watch below.

8:26 a.m.

A news release from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announces that the U.S. Department of Justice will not enter Texas polling and central count locations after Paxton sued the DOJ. The news release is as follows:

"The U.S. Department of Justice agreed last night not to enter Texas polling and central count locations or otherwise interfere with the administration of Texas elections just hours after Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the DOJ over its announcement that it would send federal agents to "monitor" Texas elections."

"On November 1, just four days before Election Day, DOJ announced that it would deploy federal election "monitors" to eight Texas counties, including Atascosa, Bexar, Dallas, Frio, Harris, Hays, Palo Pinto, and Waller. The Texas Secretary of State immediately notified DOJ that Texas law does not permit federal "monitors" inside a polling place or central counting station. On November 4, Attorney General Paxton sued DOJ and federal officials, noting no federal statute authorizes the Biden-Harris Administration to dispatch federal agents to "monitor" State elections when they are prohibited by State laws."

"Following Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit and request for a temporary restraining order, DOJ reversed course and agreed to abide by Texas election law. Per the agreement, all DOJ "monitors" will remain outside of polling and central count locations, abide by Texas laws governing conduct within 100 feet of those locations, and refrain from interfering with any voters attempting to cast ballots."

"Further, a federal judge ordered the Biden-Harris Administration to confirm that no "monitors" will be present at Texas polling locations or enter tabulation centers in violation of Texas law. Election administrators and members of the public should immediately report any violations of this agreement to appropriate local election officials and to the Office of the Attorney General at illegalvoting@oag.texas.gov. Texas’s lawsuit against the DOJ will remain pending until the conclusion of the election to ensure DOJ’s compliance."

7:46 a.m.

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson says in a news release that a little more than 9 million Texans cast ballots during early voting.

Secretary Nelson also recognized the work of those who will be conducting the elections in Texas counties and encouraged Texas voters to show respect to election officials.

"I want to thank all the election workers who make this process possible, and I encourage voters to live up Texas’ friendly reputation when casting their ballots," said Secretary Nelson.

7:43 a.m.

Reminder from Austin Police Department that there will be increased patrol officers on Election Day to ensure voters feel safe and free from intimidation.

7:28 a.m.

Polls are now open in Texas! Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. (CT), but in El Paso, because they are in Mountain Time, closing at 8 p.m. (CT).

Any registered voter who did not vote early, may vote in person on Nov. 5, 2024. Anyone in the following counties is able to vote at any polling location within the county they reside.

Bastrop County | Bell County | Bexar County | Blanco County | Burnet County | Comal County | Hays County | Lee County | Milam County | Travis County | Williamson County

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

What races are on the ballot?

Visit your county's election page for sample ballots and additional resources.