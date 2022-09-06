Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week

AUSTIN, Texas - Each week, the FOX 7 Austin sports team highlights a Central Texas high school football player.

Week 2: Hutto quarterback Will Hammond

In Friday's annual Freedom Game, Hammond amassed 350 total yards and six touchdowns in the Hippos' 56-49 win over Liberty Hill. 

In addition to throwing for 218 yards and five TDs, Hammond also ran for 135 yards and a touchdown.  

Week 1 - Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad

In the first-ever game as a Class 6A school for the Dripping Springs Tigers, Baylor-bound Austin Novosad threw for 247 yards and two touchdown passes. 

Novosad's performance helped Dripping Springs to a 23-20 upset road win over perennial 6A power Vandegrift. 