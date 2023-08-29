Texas high school football: 2023 FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week

It's high school football time again in Central Texas!

Each week, FOX 7 Austin highlights a high school football player who excelled for his team.

The FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is then announced each Monday during our 9 p.m. newscast.

FOX 7 Austin is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Week 1: Weiss wide receiver Adrian Wilson

Week 1's FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is Weiss wide receiver Adrian Wilson.

Wilson caught 6 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the Wolves' impressive 37-7 road win over Round Rock.

Click here to view Week 1's scores and highlights.

Click here to view Week 1's rankings.