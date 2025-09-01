Texas high school football 2025: FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Each week, FOX 7 Austin highlights a player who excelled for his team The Player of the Week is announced each Monday during the 9 p.m. newscast



It's high school football time again in Central Texas!

Each week, FOX 7 Austin highlights a high school football player who excelled for his team. The FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is then announced each Monday during our 9 p.m. newscast.

Check out our players of the week:

Week 1: Dripping Springs QB Chase Ames

This week's FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is Dripping Springs quarterback and junior Chase Ames.

Ames completed 17 of 24 passes for 244 yards and three touchdown passes in the Tigers' dominating upset win over defending state champion Vandegrift, 41-14.

