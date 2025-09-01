Texas high school football 2025: FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week
AUSTIN, Texas - It's high school football time again in Central Texas!
Each week, FOX 7 Austin highlights a high school football player who excelled for his team. The FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is then announced each Monday during our 9 p.m. newscast.
Check out our players of the week:
Week 1: Dripping Springs QB Chase Ames
This week's FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is Dripping Springs quarterback and junior Chase Ames.
Ames completed 17 of 24 passes for 244 yards and three touchdown passes in the Tigers' dominating upset win over defending state champion Vandegrift, 41-14.
Click here to view Week 1's scores and highlights.
Click here to view Week 1's rankings.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team