Texas high school football 2024: FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week

It's high school football time again in Central Texas!

Each week, FOX 7 Austin highlights a high school football player who excelled for his team. The FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is then announced each Monday during our 9 p.m. newscast.

Check out our players of the week for August and September below:

Week 1: Vandegrift QB Miles Teodecki

This week's Fox 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is Vandegrift quarterback Miles Teodecki.

Teodecki, in his debut as Vipers QB, completed 18 of 25 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns in Vandegrift's 31-14 season-opening win over Dripping Springs.

Click here to view Week 1's scores and highlights.

Click here to view Week 1's rankings.